Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact specs leaked once again

This isn't the first time some supposed specs have leaked for the Sony Xperia Z3 and the Xperia Z3 Compact, but with IFA and the official announcements just around the corner it may well be the last.

First up there's the big boy, the flagship, the Xperia Z3. Phone Arena has got hold of an image supposedly showing the back of the phone, but it's not just any old back, as this one has a spec sheet taped to it.

According to said note the Xperia Z3 has a 5.2-inch 1080p Triluminos display, just like the Sony Xperia Z2, except this time it can apparently reach 600 nits at peak brightness, which should improve outdoor visibility.

Just out of shot: 'remember milk'.

Minor upgrade

It's powered by a 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor and 3GB of RAM, which makes it marginally faster on paper than the 2.3GHz Xperia Z2 and like the Z2 it has 16GB of storage, a microSD card slot and a 20MP (or more likely 20.7MP) camera.

It's also water and dust resistant like its predecessor and at 146.5 x 72.4 x 7.5mm it's slightly slimmer and lighter than the Z2, though the 3100 mAh battery is also 100 mAh smaller. So all in all it sounds remarkably similar to Sony's last flagship.

Four colours for the new dinky marvel

The Xperia Z3 Compact may actually end up being the more interesting handset. AusDroid cites a 'source familiar with the specifications' as saying that it has a 4.6-inch 720p display, a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 processor, a 2600 mAh battery and a 20.7MP camera.

The site also got hold of some pictures and it looks good. It should certainly give the HTC One Mini 2 and the Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini pause for thought anyway.