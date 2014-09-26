Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact are now available to pre-order

Sony has today started taking pre-orders for the new Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact smartphones through its website.

Amazon and Carphone Warehouse are likewise taking orders for the new flagship which has a shipping date of September 29.

The Xperia Z3 will set you back £549 SIM-free from Sony, although interestingly Amazon has it listed at £529. Meanwhile the Compact is available for slightly less at £429 SIM-free.

In terms of colour, you can get the Xperia Z3 in black, white, copper or green and the Z3 Compact in a choice of black, white, green or orange.