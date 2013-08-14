Samsung's Android flip phone gets us partying like it's 1999

Nostalgia is taking over the TechRadar office today as Samsung has officially outed its Hennessy dual-screen flip phone, the SCH-W789, over on its Chinese site.

It's all about making the flip seem funky again, but for now it'll only be China that's getting a reminder of why clamshell is still cool with the Android handset. We don't expect this will make it over to our shores.

The phone features two 3.3 inch 380 x 480 touchscreens, one inside and one out, along with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and a 5MP camera.

