Samsung Galaxy S6 release date: where can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy S6 is official, and it's sporting a fancy metal unibody and glass front and rear - it's quite possibly the best looking Galaxy ever, but perhaps the Galaxy S6 Edge has just stolen that title.

Samsung's Galaxy S6 is available now from a variety of retailers in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB variants.

Samsung

You can now pick up your Samsung Galaxy S6 online or in one of the firm's dedicated stores, but only in its 32GB or 64GB capacities.

If you're in the market for the 128GB Galaxy S6 you'll have to wait, and Samsung hasn't provided a date or price for this model just yet.

You've got the choice of four colours (black, white, gold, blue), although only the black, white and gold can currently be pre-ordered with blue "TBC".

The 32GB model is £599.99 SIM-free, with the black and white versions shipping now, while the gold handset launches a few days later on April 15. The 64GB version meanwhile is £660 SIM-free and has an April 24 ship date for all three colours.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has the Samsung Galaxy S6 in store and online now, and there's the choice of picking it up on contract or SIM-free.

Available in black, white or gold the 32GB Galaxy S6 is priced at £599.99, the 64GB version will see you part with £659.99 while the 128GB comes in at a wallet trembling £739.99.

Meanwhile on contract you'll be able to choose tariffs from O2, Vodafone and EE - with Vodafone currently offering tariffs which require no upfront charge.

Those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S6 from Carphone Warehouse and got a free wireless charger (worth £39.99) thrown in to sweeten the deal.

O2

On O2 you can get the 32GB version of the black and white models now with the gold version coming later on May 1.

If you fancy the 64GB version then all three colours are listed as available from May 1. Anyone looking for the 128GB model will be out of luck, as it's not currently available, though you can register for updates on its availability.

The headline tariff for the 32GB model is a two year contract at £41 per month with a £69.99 upfront charge, unlimited texts and minutes and 3GB of data, but there are 15 different options to choose from in total.

EE

You can also grab the Samsung Galaxy S6 via EE, with the 4G-centric network recommending its £43.49 per month two year deal with a £49.99 upfront cost for the 32GB handset and 4GB of data.

Only the 32GB and 64GB models are available (in black, white and gold) from EE, but there is a wait until April 28 for the gold variant.

There are 20 pay monthly plans to choose from in total, but they're all pretty pricey so you may want to shop around.

Vodafone

Vodafone is also supplying the Galaxy S6 where you can bag yourself a 32GB, 64GB or 128GB model - there's no restrictions here.

There's a choice of 3G and 4G contracts, as well as 12 and 24 month plans, although we'd say you're best going for a two year, 4G tariff.

Take our advice and one of your options is a free Galaxy S6 at £48.50 per month with unlimited minutes and texts, 7GB of data and your choice of a 24 month Now TV, Spotify or Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription.

Three

Three is also stocking the Samsung Galaxy S6 on 24 month contracts with the added benefit of being able to use your phone abroad in 16 countries at no extra cost.

Both the 32GB and 64GB versions are available with an upfront cost of £49.

The 32GB version is available with all you can eat data for £47 a month, 2GB of data for £42 a month or 1GB for £39 a month.

Meanwhile the 64GB version is a little extra at £43 for the 1GB, £46 for the 2GB or £51 a month for the all you can eat data package.