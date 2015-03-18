Samsung reveals the date you can pre-order the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

Samsung has confirmed that pre-orders for its flagship Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge will open on March 20 in the UK, which the handsets landing in laps from April 10.

You'll be able to pre-order from Caphone Warehouse, EE, O2, Three and Vodafone as well as via Samsung's official site and its dedicated stores.

There's an added incentive to pre-order direct from Samsung, as the Korean firm promises to get your shiny new Galaxy in your hand a day earlier than everyone else. That's April 9 for those of you struggling to keep up.

Big bucks

We're still waiting on official confirmation on pricing for both the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, although it's expected the Edge will come in about £100 more expensive than its non-curved brother.

One online retailer currently has the SIM-free 32GB Galaxy S6 for pre-order at £599 and the Edge at £699, but it's not clear if those prices are accurate, or if it's more a case of someone taking a stab in the dark.