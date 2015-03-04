Online benchmarks suggest a Nokia Android smartphone is on the way

Right now, Nokia can't sell us any smartphones – that was part of the agreement when Microsoft bought out most of the company last April – but the ban lifts at the end of 2016, and it seems Nokia is already testing out some Android hardware in preparation.

The folks at Nokia Power User have spotted a telltale set of Geekbench tests. They indicate a device named the Nokia 1100 and running Android 5.0 Lollipop. This sounds like a testing unit, though the name is a nod back to a classic featurephone from Nokia's past.

With a 1.3GHz processor and a 1280 x 720 display, this is hardly a flagship device – it's more likely to be something Nokia is developing software on – but it's still exciting news for those eager to see what the Finnish firm can do with Google's mobile OS.

Brand engagement

During MWC we've been very impressed with the Android-powered Nokia N1 tablet. It shows that company's designers still have a certain touch of flair, and if you add in the strengths of Lollipop then you would have quite a compelling smartphone on your hands.

Nokia is going to have to license out its work to begin with, however – Microsoft's deal with the Finnish company means a mobile made by Nokia itself isn't permissible until 2024. For the aforementioned N1, Nokia licensed its brand name to Foxconn and delivered the necessary design specifications.

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri actually dropped hints last year that his firm might be interested in bringing out a flagship smartphone running Android. There's still a long time to wait, but there's now more evidence that we could be seeing a Nokia Android phone in the future.