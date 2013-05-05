Nokia Lumia 928 appears on a billboard, no part of cat left in bag

Nokia, it seems, is so pleased with its new Lumia 928 handset that it doesn't care who knows about it, even though the device is yet to be officially launched.

We've seen several instances of leaked photos and specs in the last few weeks, but at least those were from 'so-called' insiders and not exactly supposed to be in the public domain.

However, This latest appearance on a public billboard, somewhere in the United States, really takes the cake.

If the picture is real (sent to MyNokiaBlog by a reader), and there's little reason to believe it's the work of a photoshop trickster, then the handset will boast "the best low-light smartphone camera."

New camera tech?

What this will entail, we're not exactly sure. Recent speculation had suggested there weren't going to be too many changes from the current flagship Lumia 920 device.

With that in mind, it would be somewhat of a surprise if Nokia debuted some new camera tech with the handset, whenever it decides to officially launch the Lumia 928

The billboard also features the Verizon Wireless network logo, which ties in with speculation that it'll be an exclusive on that network in the United States. International availability remains a mystery at this point.

It is possible, of course, that the leaks are a deliberate ploy on Nokia's part. It'll face some stiff competition from the Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One and more, so it could be a subtle way of letting fans know its answer is on the way.

Via Engadget