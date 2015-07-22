New Google Maps feature lets you relive your old trips

Google is introducing a new feature called Your Timeline that will let you see the routes you've taken in the past.

Google is describing the new feature as a "useful way to remember and view the places you've been on a given day, month or year."

The routes and places will be displayed on Google Maps, and it will also show any photos you took on that particular trip if you use Google Photos.

"Your Timeline allows you to visualize your real-world routines, easily see the trips you've taken and get a glimpse of the places where you spend your time," Google wrote in a blog post.

All the data

While this is a good display of exactly how much data Google is actually storing, the search giant is assuring users that Your Timeline will private and only be available to you.

You'll also be able to edit the places that appears in Your Timeline, like giving certain places a private name, like a family member's house, and you'll even be able to delete certain places or all the locations on Your Timeline.

Currently, Your Timeline will be available on the web and to Android users if you've previously opted-in for Google to store your location history.

If you find the whole thing terribly creepy, you can opt-out of Google storing your location history through your Google account settings.