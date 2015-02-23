LG's new quartet of mobiles are selfie stick ready

One, two, three, four

Ahead of MWC 2015, LG has launched four new mid to low tier smartphones as it looks to sure up its mobile range.

It's moved away from its G, F and L series brands names with the quartet sporting the rather chintzy monikers Magna, Spirit, Leon and Joy.

One of the key UX features LG has brought to these new devices is its gesture shot camera mode for simple selfie snapping.

It's also increased the distance the phones can recognise your gestures to 1.5 metres - making them selfie stick friendly.

The ultimate?

Top of the pile is Magna, which LG tells us is Latin for "ultimate", and it boasts a 5-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 2540mAh battery and Android Lollipop.

Meanwhile the LG Spirit sports a smaller 4.7-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera, 1MP front lens, 2000mAh battery and the same storage, RAM and operating system as the Magna.

Bringing up the rear are the 4.5-inch (FWVGA) Leon and 4-inch (WVGA) Joy, which still pack quad-core power, 1GB of RAM, 1900mAh batteries and Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The Leon is set to sport an 8MP rear and VGA front camera, while the Joy is left with a 5MP/VGA setup.

Coming very soon

Depending on market, all four will either arrive in 4G or 3G variants, plus you may see the rear camera and processor speed downgraded in some countries - although LG hasn't revealed who will get what.

You may be able to get your hands on the Magna, Spirit, Leon or Joy very soon, with LG confirming the global rollout will begin this week.

We'll be getting to grips with all four handsets at MWC 2015 during the first week of March, so make sure you look out for our hands on reviews.