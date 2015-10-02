It's not just you – the Three network is experiencing problems right now

Update: Services have no resumed as per normal for all customers and Three has apologised for the outage.

A spokesperson for Three said, "Internet services have now been restored for affected customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the issue this morning."

Original story: Social media is alight right now with people complaining about Three UK and how the internet is currently down on the network.

Some people in our office are experiencing the problem too, with internet dropping out entirely or switching back to 3G rather than using 4G. However, it seems some customers are unaffected.

Three told techradar: "We apologise that some customers are experiencing problems with data services currently. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

So there's no official word on when the issue will be resolved – it's been going on for a few hours so it's clearly not something that can be fixed with the flick of a switch.