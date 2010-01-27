HTC's Bravo set to trump Google's Nexus One

HTC's 'secret' new high and handset (secret being only that the company hasn't confirmed it) looks likely to offer some decent specs after new information about the phone surfaced.

Pictures of the device have appeared from Poland, and it's shown to be running HTC's fancy Sense UI overlay, on top of the Android 2.1 operating system also seen from Google's Nexus One.

There will also apparently be HD video recording on board as standard, although HTC's camera performance on its mobile phones hasn't been anywhere near industry leading, so we're not as excited about that as we might be from other brands.

Other specs have been 'released' (of course, feasibly just made up, but do fit with what we've heard before) in the shape of a 3.7-inch OLED display, 512MB of RAM and a 1GHz Snapdragon processor.

Head to head

In terms of comparisons with the Google Nexus One, the HTC Bravo looks very similar, apart from more physical buttons at the bottom of the device (which beats the slightly unresponsive touch-sensitive offerings from Google's phone).

The Bravo also sheds the physical trackball in place of a optical trackpad, so overall it looks like a spiffier device – which makes its release confusing, seeing as HTC designed the Nexus One too.

Well, at least the consumer gets to choose – the might of the Google brand or the stability of the ever-improving HTC phone range? Word is that this phone will be announced at Mobile World Congress, and will has a UK release date for the end of March.

Via Unwired View