First 1080p Android handset on the way to China

The world's first smartphone with a full HD screen resolution is coming to China.

The Oppo manufacturer recently announced the Find 5 device, which the company says will boast a 5-inch screen at 1920 x 1080p.

That would give the Find 5 an Retina Display-trouncing 441 pixels per inch (the iPhone 5 has 326 pixels per inch).

Quad-core and more

The rest of the spec-set is also pretty impressive. Oppo cites 2GB of RAM, a Qualcomm quad-core 1.5GHz processor and a 12-megapixel camera.

It's also lists the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system, Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n.

As Android Central points out, the spec list does sound a little too good to be true, and it's unlikely that it'll ever reach western shores anyway.

Still, it's interesting to see that some manufacturers are looking to push the boundaries of mobile screen technology.

Via: Android Central