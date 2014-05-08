This iPhone 6 dummy looks like it might be a little curvy

The rumors all agree: the iPhone 6 is going to be the biggest iPhone yet, and it could be even slimmer than its predecessors.

The latest leak supports those rumors, and more; the iPhone 6 dummy model portrayed in these photos looks like it has a slightly curved screen, too.

The photo came by way of Sonny Dickson, whose leaks have been on the money more than once in the past.

The iPhone 6 model in these photos by no means shows the final design, but since it was probably created for case-makers to use for reference, its shape and size may prove accurate.

It's not much of a curve, but it is perceptible

Curve test dummy

The yellow ring around the iPhone 6 dummy's home button is certainly not final, though it could be a stand-in for a light down there, which would be a new addition.

In terms of shape, though, there's no denying that this iPhone 6 resembles popular current handsets like the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S5.

Interesting too that the new iPhone might wind up more similar to the original iPhone than the iPhone 5S.

All that said, the most important question is obvious: what the hell is the iPhone 6 model resting on in these photos?

Unfortunately Apple probably won't address that one in September, when we expect the iPhone 6 to launch.