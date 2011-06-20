Carphone Warehouse reveals LG Optimus 3D UK release date

Carphone Warehouse has announced that it is the exclusive launch partner for the LG Optimus 3D, with pre-orders for the tri-dimensional handset now open.

There has been much speculation about the LG Optimus 3D UK release date; it is now set for 7 July, with Carphone Warehouse offering the handset for free on a £35 per month contract or for £499.95 SIM-free.

You'll only be able to buy the handset from Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy stores for a time, although it's not clear when this exclusivity will end.

Proud

The handset is the first 3D handset to hit the UK, with the ability to both record 3D films and play 3D content on the phone itself.

It's also rocking a dual-core processor, Android 2.2 and a 3D hot key to take you to a whole world of 3D content.

Graham Stapleton, chief commercial officer at Carphone Warehouse said, "We're proud to be able to offer the world's first 3D smartphone exclusively at The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy.

"It is a remarkable piece of technology and I'm confident that our customers will be as impressed and excited as we are. "

We're hoping to bring you our LG Optimus 3D review as soon as possible - so keep your eyes peeled for something from the third dimension before June is finished.