Acer shows off beTouch E400 and E110

Acer has announced two additions to its beTouch range – the slimline E400 and the budget E110.

The Acer beTouch brings 3G, WiFi and the Android 2.1 Éclair mobile OS , as well as a Qualcomm 600 MHz Qualcomm 7227 processor.

The phone boasts a 3.2-inch HVGA resistive touch-screen and 3.2MP camera with built-in flash geo-tagging, digital zoom, scene mode, white balance, color effect and macro mode – and also allows videos.

Microsoft Exchange

"On beTouch E400 the office is never far away thanks to Native Microsoft Exchange Server support, allowing you to access to your corporate e-mail everywhere you go," adds Acer.

"And with the pre-installed Documents To Go you can edit and create Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint files as well as view Adobe PDF files wherever you are.

"The improved keyboard layout, the multi-touch support and a better dictionary will assure a more accurate input."

The beTouch E400 also brings smart 'Acer Lighting Behavior' with smart LED lighting that flashes in different colors to let you know when a new message has arrived, if you missed a call or if the battery is low.

There is also Facebook and Twitter client Twidroid built-in, GPS-enabled Google Maps complete with Latitude, Street View, Traffic and POI search a standard 3.5mm audio jack and Acer Sync, that allows automatic cloud-based and Wi-Fi synchronisation with your netbook, notebook or desktop so that your contacts, calendars and files are always up to date.

The Acer beTouch E400 has a UK release date of April 2010, with no pricing details yet available.

Acer beTouch E110

The Acer beTouch E110 is billed as 'an affordable smartphone for people who want to enjoy all the richness of mobile Internet.'

The phone sports a 2.8 inch touch-screen, 5 way 'navi' key and you can apparently choose between three types of keyboard – from compact to full QWERTY.

The beTouch E110 also features a 3.0 megapixel digital camera, an FM radio and a 1500 mAh battery and has a UK release date of March 2010 in black and dark blue, with pricing yet to be confirmed.