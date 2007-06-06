5 deadliest mobile viruses revealed

Mobile viruses that infect your phone, delete applications, steal data, spy on you, and generally cause havoc, are spreading fast. Damage is being done on every high street in the UK as unsuspecting mobile users receive malicious malware beamed to their phones via Bluetooth.

Smartphones are the prime target of this mobile generation malware. Owing to the phenomenal success of Nokia in particular at spreading the use of Symbian S60-powered smartphones (such as the Nokia N73, N70, N95 and many more) into the mainstream, many phone users may be unaware quite how sophisticated - and therefore vulnerable to attack- their mobiles can be. Malware can infect phones by opening files sent via Bluetooth or email attachments and even MMS.

Since 2003, over 7.3 million smartphones have been sold in the UK and worldwide some 126 million Symbian smartphones are in circulation. And there are now believed to be over 300 smartphone viruses in the wild.

To highlight the growing danger, mobile anti-virus specialist UMU has alerted Tech.co.uk to what it considers the five worst mobile viruses affecting Symbian S60 phones currently in circulation...

Ultra-malicious

"The new breed of viruses are the most malicious we have ever seen," Peter Harrison, CTO, UMU said. "They are built by highly organised criminals, intent on either causing widespread damage or extracting maximum commercial gain. What is really scary is that lots of people may already be infected and not know it."