OnePlus Nord camera specs, RAM, refresh rate and colors confirmed

The OnePlus Nord is being officially unveiled tomorrow (July 21), but it seems there’ll be very little to reveal, as over the last few weeks the company has drip-fed us key specs and features – and now it's revealed the phones camera specs, refresh rate, RAM, and colors, leaving us with an almost complete picture of the phone.

In a forum post, Simon Liu, Imaging Director at OnePlus, revealed that the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization. That’s joined by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

One the front, meanwhile, there’s a 32MP camera and an ultra-wide camera with a 105-degree field of view.

Liu also talked about some of the changes on the software side, with the front cameras for example able to detect multiple faces in a shot and make sure they’re all clear and detailed. These snappers will also use AI and long-exposure technology to reduce noise in low light, and brighten up images.

Screen, RAM and colors

In another forum post, Shawn L., Head of Product for OnePlus Nord, revealed that the OnePlus Nord’s screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate, and that the phone will have up to 12GB of RAM.

That “up to” is important, as it suggests there will also be a version with less RAM (perhaps 8GB) which should be cheaper.

As for that refresh rate, that’s the same as the OnePlus 8, though not quite a match for the 120Hz of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Still, it should make interactions and animations feel smoother than with a ‘standard’ 60Hz refresh rate.

Shawn L. also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be the first OnePlus phone to come with Google Messages, Dialer, and Duo out of the box.

Finally, in yet another forum post, Hope L, Chief Designer, revealed that the OnePlus Nord will be available in a reflective Blue Marble shade, and a metallic Gray Onyx.

Between these new details and those we already knew, such as the OnePlus Nord’s approximate price, its Snapdragon 765G chipset, and its appearance from the back, we’re not expecting too many surprises at tomorrow's launch event, but we'll bring you all the news as it happens – and if you want to tune in for yourself, here’s how to do that.

We're also waiting on the OnePlus 8T

Via TalkAndroid