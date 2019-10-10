OnePlus 7T price leaks just hours before its global launch

The OnePlus 7T series price is something we're anticipating hearing about at the global launch – which is only hours away, by the way – but the prices have just been leaked ahead of that, by a notable insider.

The insider is Ishan Agarwal, who posted on Twitter the prices of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition in Euros. There's no word on the cost of the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is the most anticipated device of the event, so we'll just have to wait to hear about that.

Apparently, the OnePlus 7T will cost €589-€599 (roughly $655 / £535) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In comparison the OnePlus 7, for the same configuration, cost £549 (around $700). Given that prices aren't always exact conversions between regions, we could see the newer device cost exactly the same as the older device did.

If we take this precedent forward, we could see the OnePlus 7T Pro price be equal to the OnePlus 7 Pro, at $699 / £699 for the 8GB/256GB combo.

Have some news for European OnePlus fans! The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be the MOST EXPENSIVE OnePlus phone yet: It will cost €849-€859 for 12GB/256GB. The starting Price of the OnePlus 7T is €589-€599 for 8GB/128GB. #OnePlus7T #OnePlus7TSeries #ANewEra #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/RlMirYMeoYOctober 9, 2019

Then there's the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, a high-spec version of the Pro with a tweaked design, more RAM and car-themed branding. According to Agarwal it will cost €849-€859 (around $940 / £770) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

So far no OnePlus handset has cost that much, so it would be a steep price for the smartphone – but that's understandable for the most premium handset from the company so far.

We'll find out the exact prices in just a few hours, with the launch event kicking off in London at 4PM BST / 11AM ET / 8AM PT. TechRadar will be on the ground covering news, reviews and analysis, so check back then to find out what the future of OnePlus looks like.