The OnePlus 7 5G is launching on EE in the UK soon, but skipping the US altogether

The OnePlus 7 5G has an official release date window and carrier, at least in the UK, but you shouldn't expect anything more than the 4G LTE version in the US.

The next OnePlus phone – and the first to support 5G – will launch in the second half of 2019 in the UK, exclusively through carrier EE, according to USA Today.

We'll even see a OnePlus 7 5G prototype teased at MWC 2019 on Monday, but for US consumers, it'll be a literal tease of what's to come, mostly likely in the OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus 7 timing makes sense – Q2 2019 is between April 1 and the June 30. The OnePlus 6 was announced on May 16 last year and released on May 22.

OnePlus 7 specs confirmed

OnePlus 7, the popular placeholder name following the OnePlus 6T in November, won't deviate from the company's cheaper price for flagship-level specs philosophy.

It'll have the Snapdragon 855 chipset and use Qualcomm's 5G-capable X50 modem. This is the chipset that's inside the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E phones, as well as the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The best news is that while 5G phones are going to be more expensive across the board, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said in the interview that he wants to keep them under $1,000 (about £766, AU$1,402).

Samsung never announced the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G price, but it'll certainly be well over $1,000 – that's the starting price of the 4G LTE Galaxy S10 Plus with a smaller screen, smaller battery and one less camera.