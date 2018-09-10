OnePlus 6T is confirmed to have an in-screen scanner

We don’t yet know much for sure about the OnePlus 6T, but one very exciting feature has just been confirmed, namely an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The confirmation from OnePlus came in an email to CNET, which additionally noted that the feature is called Screen Unlock, will be offered in addition to Face Unlock, and will make the OnePlus 6T 0.45mm thicker than the OnePlus 6 (making for a thickness of 8.25mm overall.)

Apparently the OnePlus 6T will also have a more unibody look than the OnePlus 6, though the company hasn’t gone in to detail as to the exact design.

Interestingly, OnePlus also revealed that it originally planned to stick an in-screen scanner into the OnePlus 5T last year, but left it until now because the tech “wasn't mature enough to meet [OnePlus'] standards for delivering a fast and smooth user experience."

Ahead of the competition

An in-screen scanner could prove a major selling point for the OnePlus 6T, especially as the phone is likely to undercut most flagships, the majority of which don’t offer the tech.

However, its presence doesn’t come as much surprise, as a leaked box image suggested the OnePlus 6T would have one, and the phone is rumored to be based on the Oppo R17, which also has one.

While nothing else is confirmed, other rumors suggest that the OnePlus 6T will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, a triple-lens camera and a bezel-free design with a teardrop notch.

We should know for sure soon, because the phone is likely to land in October or November – and we wouldn’t be surprised if OnePlus reveals more details ahead of that.