OnePlus 6T box leak reveals teardrop notch and in-screen scanner

Despite the OnePlus 6T likely launching this year we haven’t seen much of the phone yet, but we may have just caught a glimpse of its retail box and it's quite revealing.

Posted to Weibo and spotted by Phone Arena, the box not only includes the name OnePlus 6T, leaving no doubt as to what it’s for, but also a picture of the phone it’s supposed to contain.

On this box, the phone appears to have a tiny teardrop-style notch above the screen, a slim bezel below, and a fingerprint scanner icon on the display, suggesting that the scanner will be built into the screen.

Sadly, the OnePlus 6T itself isn’t photographed, and as ever with rumors we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but the design of the phone shown here isn’t at all surprising,

It looks very similar to the design of the Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro – a pair of handsets that, based on past form, the OnePlus 6T was always likely to be inspired by.

This isn't stealing as such, because Oppo and OnePlus are affiliated, and now that there’s evidence the design is similar to those phones, we can be a little more confident that the specs will be.

Three cameras and a big screen

That means the OnePlus 6T may well have 8GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen, and either a dual-lens rear camera or – if it borrows from the R17 Pro – a triple-lens one.

That triple-lens snapper consists of a 12MP variable aperture lens which can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4, a 20MP f/2.6 one and a ToF (time-of-flight) 3D stereo lens, which can measure depth – handy both for bokeh effects and augmented reality.

If the OnePlus 6T borrows a camera from either of the Oppo R17 phones it’s likely to be that triple-lens one, since the standard R17’s 16MP/5MP dual-lens snapper would arguably be a downgrade. We may also see a 25MP camera on the front, based on those phones.

Of course, this is all just speculation for now, especially as the OnePlus 6T clearly won’t have identical specs to either one of those handsets, as neither has a flagship chipset, but they give us a good indication of what we might see.

Even if it only mimics the design and in-screen scanner though, that could be worth getting excited about.