Nvidia RTX 2080 outperforms the GTX 1080 Ti in this leaked 3DMark benchmark

It appears Nvidia Turing cards are out in the wild ahead of their September 20 release - and we're starting to see some benchmark scores leak out.

A Thailand-based overclocker by the name of Tum Apisak claims to have recorded a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 3DMark Time Spy score that outpaces the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti by roughly 500 points.

RTX 2080? ( NVIDIA Graphics Device 8GB )Time Spy Gpu Score 10,030https://t.co/wqRn8tt5QEAugust 28, 2018

The RTX 2080 specifically achieves an overall graphics score of 10,030 points while maintain an average frame rate of 64.53-58.17 frames per second. Meanwhile, the GTX 1080 Ti is shown with an 9,508 point overall score and an average frame rate between 61.14 and 55.17 fps.

If the benchmark scores are real, this would put the RTX 2080 as being 5% more performant than the GTX 1080 Ti and 35% faster than its direct predecessor, the GTX 1080, which achieved 7,325 points in the same benchmark.

Now the next-generation ray tracing GPU in question isn’t clearly identified as the RTX 2080, but instead as a Generic VGA graphics card. The 2,025MHz clock speed is also a little higher than even the 1,800MHz factory overclock Nvidia promises on its Founders Edition cards; so we’re a little wary about whether this is the real McCoy, and we’re going to take these performance numbers with a grain of salt for now.

In case RTX is too rich for your blood, there are plenty of more affordable graphics cards out there

Via Hexus