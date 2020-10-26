Nvidia may be planning an RTX 3070 Ti to counter AMD Big Navi

There's yet more evidence that Nvidia is planning to launch an RTX 3070 Ti GPU in a bid to better counter AMD's Radeon RX 6000 lineup.

This latest leak comes via hardware tipster kopite7kimi, who tweeted that Nvidia is working on a new version of the GA102 that will sit between the Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3070.

This card won't be the rumored 16GB variant of the RTX 3070 – this was recently cancelled, assuming it ever existed in the first place – but will instead arrive as a stripped-back version of Nvidia’s flagship Ampere GPU, according to the leak.

10GB GD6XTGP 320W😬PG132-SKU35device id 2207It's an emergency product for 6800XL, seems like a new GTX 465.😂October 26, 2020

The PG132-SKU35 will feature 10GB of GDDR6 memory, according to kopite7kimi, matching the RTX 3080. This is also a step up from the 8GB found in the standard Nvidia RTX 3070.

It’s also suggested that the so-called RTX 3070 Ti will have a TGP of 320 watts, which is equivalent to that of the more powerful RTX 3080.

According to previous speculation, the GPU will also feature 7,424 CUDA cores on 58 streaming processors, 232 tensor cores, and 58 RT cores.

The tipster goes on to claim that the RTX 3070 Ti will be an "emergency product", released by Nvidia to tackle AMD’s rumored Radeon RX 6800 XL graphics card. According to rumors, this will be the least powerful Navi 21 GPU that Team Red will show off on October 28.

The day after AMD’s long-awaited launch, Nvidia will release its standard GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The company is promising greater initial availability than the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, which both sold out within minutes at launch.