Nokia 10 PureView probably won't land until 2021, but expect seriously next-gen specs

The Nokia 10 PureView has been in the news for over a year now without any official confirmation about its existence. A big new leak suggests that it might be delayed, but it might make a big jump to much better specifications compared 2019's Nokia 9 PureView.

New information about the upcoming flagship has now surfaced thanks to NokiaPowerUser which gives us a better idea about what to expect, and when. Based on the report, the Nokia 10 PureView will be unveiled some time in the second half of 2021, suggesting another big delay.

The report says it'll be powered by the yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset, which will be Qualcomm’s next high-end chip that we expect to see in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9.

That's remarkable as the company didn't include the latest chipset available in its last flagship phone, and instead opted for an older technology.

The Nokia 10 PureView might also bring a new design, moving to a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire glass display.

The Nokia 9 PureView from early 2019 was not only the brand’s first flagship in a while, but it also brought some unique camera implementations that we’d never seen before.

While it wasn’t as great as promised, a penta-camera arrangement with five identical sensors was an approach worth exploring. We'd expect the Nokia 10 PureView to do similar, but information on the rear camera is currently scarce.

We'd expect an ambitious camera array this time, hopefully with more meaningful sensors such as an ultra-wide or a telephoto lens along with similar technology from Zeiss.