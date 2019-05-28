New Amazon patent could mean Alexa really is always listening

Worried that not enough of your home life is being recorded? Amazon has filed a patent for something called "pre-wakeword speech processing", which could lay the groundwork for an always-on Alexa device that never stops recording.

The patent (via Gizmodo) was filed on January 24, and specifies "a system for capturing and processing portions of a spoken utterance command that may occur before a wakeword" – which would enable the Alexa voice assistant to act on commands you uttered before calling out Alexa's name.

One of the few things that's kept user paranoia in check is the existence of the 'wake word'. You currently need to say the name 'Alexa' or 'Echo' in order for your Alexa-enabled speaker to start paying attention to your commands, meaning that you shouldn't have anything recorded unless you specifically ask for it.

The change would mean you could reverse this order, dropping Alexa's name casually at the end – or even in the middle – of a verbal request.

Saying "Turn down the lights, Alexa" rather than "Alexa, turn down the lights" may not seem like a drastic change in the way you interact with your Amazon Echo. But it could signal a move further into ongoing surveillance by smart speakers that many may not want from their smart speakers.

User privacy is an increasingly hot topic, with reports of Amazon employees listening to audio recordings to improve Alexa's comprehension. This patent, however, also points towards a future where you can interact with Alexa in a more casual, natural way. Whether you think that's a good thing largely depends on whether you want a voice assistant you're in control of, or one that feels like a friend.