iPhone 6 or iPad 3 to come with 6-inch screen?

Apple is said to be working on a 6-inch device to sit somewhere between the current iPhone and iPad ranges.

A "connected industry expert" has told AppleInsider that Apple intends to widen its range with a device that sits somewhere between the iPhone and the iPad size-wise, with a 6-inch display.

The mystery 6-incher could be the iPad 3, which has been speculated to launch later this year, or the iPhone 6, dwarfing the current iPhone 4's 3.5-inch display.

Honey, I shrunk the iPad

Some industry insiders, however, are more confident that we'll see a big iPod touch than a mega iPhone or a mini iPad - particularly given Apple's critical view of smaller tablet screens.

A blown-up iPod touch would fill a gap in Apple's portable device range, allowing apps and emails to be enjoyed on a bigger screen without necessarily resulting in the iPad's premium price tag.

And, without the 3G connection, users wouldn't have the option to look like an idiot holding an enormous phone up to their ears to take calls (unless they're determined to by using VoIP).

Our heads are spinning with rumours of iPhone 6s and iPad 3s, and we haven't even seen the iPhone 5 or iPad 2 yet. Come on Apple, announce something already!

Via AppleInsider