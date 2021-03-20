Ireland vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 online from anywhere

Ireland and England served up a tasty pair of Six Nations surprises last weekend to set up a mouth-watering finale. Ireland are second in the standings and England fourth going into today's Millennium Trophy clash, but Eddie Jones' men could rocket up to second or sink down to fifth, which would mark a humiliating downfall for the reigning champions. Read on as we explain how to get an Ireland vs England live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online today - including for free across the UK, in Ireland, and in countries around the world.

This has been a desperately disappointing tournament for both teams, but a win over the old enemy today would certainly be something to smile about.

England proved that they're not a faded force by ending France's Grand Slam hopes in breathtaking fashion, coming from behind to down Les Bleus with a rare display of attacking intent. Maro Itoje got the winning try late on to cap an outstanding team performance, but why did it take so long for them to click?

Ireland, meanwhile, took down Scotland on their own turf, with Johnny Sexton once again proving the scourge of Gregor Townsend's men. He sealed the win with a late penalty, after Andy Farrell's men looked to have squandered their 14-point lead. This looks to be the last time back-row forward Elsewhere, CJ Stander pulls on the Irish jersey, having announced his impending retirement during the week.

The decision came as a shock to his teammates, who'll be determined to send the 30-year-old off in style, as he prepares for a new life in South Africa, the country of his birth. Follow our guide below for all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Ireland vs England FREE online.

Related: how to watch a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Ireland vs England: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Ireland vs England is being shown exclusively live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in England can tune in for FREE - you be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course (it's STV in Scotland). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Ireland vs England kicks off at 4.45pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 4pm. Not in the UK for the 2021 Six Nations? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream Ireland vs England outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the rugby via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions

But there's still a way to tune in!

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Ireland vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Ireland vs England FREE: live stream Six Nations online in Eire

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the huge Ireland vs England game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 4.30pm. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN - just follow our guide below.

How to watch Ireland vs England FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch Ireland vs England without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Saturday morning. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Outside of the US? Don't forget that American residents abroad can still tune in just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN. Our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch Ireland vs England from abroad working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

How to watch Ireland vs England: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a very late night, then beIN Sports is showing Ireland vs England in Australia. The game kicks off at 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning and coverage gets under way at 3.35am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN separately - try streaming platform Kayo Sports for one of the best value ways to watch Ireland vs England rugby online today. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, there's a FREE Kayo Sports trial on offer right now, so you can check it out for yourself - no strings attached. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

How to watch Ireland vs England: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. It's an early start for the Ireland vs England game, which kicks off at 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 5.35am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Ireland vs England live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Ireland vs England game kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for FREE, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.