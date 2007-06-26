Lots of new features in Firefox 3

Mozilla has started to leak snippets of information about what new features will be included in Firefox 3 , which is due sometime in the autumn.

An entirely new graphics engine that can handle more feature-rich web pages will be added to Firefox 3, according to Mozilla . So will better options to upscale and downscale images, and the ability to zoom in and out on web pages

Another major addition is SQL Lite, which makes it possible to 'tag' your favourite websites instead of bookmarking them. Similar tagging features can already be found in Gmail and Google Reader. The most frequently visited websites will automatically be accessible at the top of the web browser window.

Working offline

Mozilla is working on software that will enable you to access online applications even when you're not connected to the internet. Any changes will then be synced and uploaded when the browser is reconnected.

Firefox is the second most popular web browser after Microsoft's Internet Explorer . A number of alpha versions of Firefox 3 have already been released but these do not include the most exciting new additions.

Mozilla hasn't set a shipping date for the next version of Firefox, aside from a broad autumn timeframe. "We do not want to ship crap on time. We want to ship good software when it is ready to be shipped," Tristan Nitot, president of Mozilla Europe, said .