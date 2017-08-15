Instagram introduces comment threads to get users talking

Having a conversation on Instagram is a messy proposition, so today the photo-focused social network is introducing comment threads to make chatting with fellow 'grammers a lot more organized.

Rolling out globally to iOS and Android over the coming weeks, threads are automatically generated when you hit reply below any comment.

All subsequent responses are grouped together under the initial comment, thus creating an ongoing conversation.

Here's how comment threads will look on Instagram

If this sounds akin to how comment threads are organized on Facebook, you're right on the money.

Facebook owns Instagram, and it's likely the latter took a page from its parent company in order to encourage increased engagement between users.

While comment threads could be a positive addition for some, there's also the potential for abuse, with threads devolving into negative back-and-forths or trolling.

Instagram has reporting policies in place for abusive and harassing comments, and those same policies apply to comments as well.

Just like comments currently work on the app, you're more likely to see comments from people you follow at the top, though comments in threads are ordered chronologically, with the preview being the most recent comment.

All-in-all, it makes sense for Instagram to introduce comment threads as these should help users engage more readily and form connections with each other, however tenuous those may be on a social network.

It's also a way to get people to stay on Instagram for longer, which is an ongoing endeavor across all of Facebook's properties.