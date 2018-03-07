HTC U12 could have a familiar design with a new finish

We still don’t have a clear idea of what the design of the HTC U12 will be and the latest leak provides some additional clues, suggesting that it could be a lot like the HTC U11, but with a few differences.

According to a "trusted source" speaking to HTC Source, the HTC U12 will have a curved glass back and a metal frame, with a fingerprint scanner on the back. That makes it sound a lot like the HTC U11 Plus, but apparently the HTC U12 will have a dual-lens camera rather than a single lens one.

That’s a rumor we’ve heard before and it’s not the only change detailed here, as the source also says that the phone will have a new matt white finish, which could give it a different look and feel to most glass-clad handsets.

Other colors may be available

Though while not specified here it’s likely that there will be versions of the phone in other colors as well.

For now we’d take all this information with a pinch of salt, but the details – other than that white finish – seem to match up with earlier images of the phone.

And while we still haven’t had a truly clear look at the HTC U12 yet we do have a good idea of the specs, as a recent leak detailed them in full, with highlights including a 5.99-inch QHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

The HTC U12 might land in March or April

Via GSMArena