How to watch The Walking Dead online and stream new season 11 episodes from anywhere

Barricade the doors, draw the curtains and pull yourself together for the last ever season of the greatest post-apocalyptic horror show ever made. Poised to be bleakest and most nail-biting season yet, read on as we explain how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online from anywhere.

This may be the beginning of the end, but with season 11 comprising a bumper 24 episodes carved into three equal batches, we won't know the fate of our favourite characters - that is, unless they've already made it to that great Commonweath in the sky - until well into 2022.

But it's the one on the ground that serves as a hotbed for much of the action in season 11, the mysterious bloc of communities making its long-awaited first appearance in the series, under the stewardship of Pamela Milton and Lance Hornsby.

Rich in supplies, and boasting sophisticated technology and an advanced military force, the Commonwealth sounds like a haven, but Alexandria - even after being battered by the Whisperers' War - is still the ultimate promised land for Eugene, Maggie, Daryl and our survivors.

Expect twists and turns from the very start as show builds to its conclusion, and keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online no matter where you are.

More can't-miss TV: how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 from outside your country

For those of you abroad when The Walking Dead season 11 lands, you’ll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Walking Dead season 11 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Walking Dead season 11 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online in the US

The Walking Dead season 11 premieres on TV at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, August 22, on AMC, with new episodes on at the same time every week followed by The Talking Dead sister show. However, each episode comes out a week earlier on the AMC+ streaming service. The Sling TV Blue and Sling Orange plans both offer AMC+ as an addon. Each of the plans cost a reasonable $35 per month (although you can currently get the first month for just $10), with AMC+ available for an extra $7 a month. Sports fans and those with young children are best served by Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel among its line-up. But if you’re into great TV dramas and documentaries, Sling Blue is ideal, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, and FX. AMC+ is also available as an addon through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers and, indeed, through its own platform where there's also a free 7-day trial available. Out of country when the AMC’s zombie apocalypse hits? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect and stream The Walking Dead online, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 in the UK

The Walking Dead has a new home in the UK, Fox having shut down in July. that means Star on Disney Plus is the place to watch The Walking Dead season 11. New episodes arrive on the streaming service each Monday from August 23, a day after airing in the US. Star is essentially a more grown-up entertainment channel within Disney Plus, which means all you need to do to tune into The Walking Dead season 11 is subscribe to Disney Plus for either £7.99 per month or £79.90 for the year. Some of the other great Star on Disney Plus shows include Big Sky, Solar Opposites, and Love, Victor.View Deal

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online in Australia for FREE

The Walking Dead season 11 premieres in Australia on Binge on Monday, August 23, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. Binge's entry-level package is only AU$10, which provides one stream in SD quality. Splash out a little more, though, and you'll get HD viewing and up to four streams. But the best thing is, it offers a 14-Day FREE trial, which means you can watch at least a couple of episodes without paying a thing! Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content, with titles including Big Little Lies, The Wire, Chernobyl, and more from networks like HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. Finally, remember that if you’re abroad in Australia and decide to try Binge, you’ll likely require an Australian phone number and/or method of payment. It may be less hassle to download a VPN and connect to your VOD service back home.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online in Canada