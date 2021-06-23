How to watch The Good Fight season 5: stream online from anywhere

After a longer than average recess, court is back in session for the fifth season of The Good Fight - the acclaimed show, which continues to address hot topics with intelligence, flair, and a great sense of fun. Below we’ll explain how to watch The Good Fight season 5 online with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to watch The Good Fight online Premiere Date: Thursday, June 24 at 12am PT / 3am ET. New Episodes: every Thursday until August 26 Stream: Get a FREE 30-day Paramount Plus trial Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

The Good Fight is a spin-off of the hugely popular The Good Wife. Christine Baranski returns as lawyer Diane Lockhart, alongside Audra McDonald as her business partner and friend Liz Lawrence. But expect that relationship to become strained when Baranski’s position at the African American legal firm Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart is called into question this season.

Episode one catches viewers up as to the impact of the global pandemic and the killing of George Floyd on our characters and their legal practice. The storming of the United States Capitol in particular influenced the series creators to explore the sense of a divided America, and how it might be brought back together again.

In addition to regulars Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Zach Grenier, a whole heap of new actors are joining The Good Fight, including Mandy Patinkin as Chicagoan Hal Wackner, Charmaine Binga as young attorney Carmen, and comedian and The Upshaws star Wanda Sykes.

Ready for another dose of scintillating drama? Then read on as we explain how to watch The Good Fight season 5 online from anywhere.

Watch The Good Fight online from outside your country

Eager to catch the latest instalment of The Good Fight but stuck abroad? You’ll be unable to connect to your Paramount Plus account and stream all-new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, overcoming geo-blocks is really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to stream The Good Fight season 5 online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Good Fight: season 5 online in the US for FREE

Season 5 of The Good Fight is on Paramount Plus from Thursday, June 24. Episodes are available from 12am PT / 3am ET, with subsequent instalments of this 10-episode season released at the same time each week. Formerly known as CBS All Access before relaunching as Paramount Plus in March, this VOD platform not only offers great value – a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month – but it currently offers an incredible month-long FREE Paramount Plus free trial. The service features new originals and is home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention being the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Good Fight: season 5 online in Canada

Premiering just a week later on Thursday, July 1, Canadians will be able to get their fill of court room drama and witty repartee - as long as they have a cable subscription. The Good Fight season 5 will air at 9pm ET each week on the W Network, home of hit drama series and feel-good movies. You’ll need to sign in with your TV login details to watch the live stream, or to access recently aired, on-demand episodes. Be aware, though, that these will only be available for the first few weeks after broadcast. Alternatively, it might be worth checking out the Canadian version of Paramount Plus, which in the past has added new episodes of the show to its library. Don’t forget that if you’re aware from home, downloading a quality VPN service like ExpressVPN will let you stream your favorite shows no matter where you are.

Binge on the best TV with our guide to TV streaming services for cord cutters

Can I watch The Good Fight: season 5 online in the UK?

Alas, there’s no confirmation when season 5 will land on UK shores. But it probably won’t be for a long while, given that the Covid-abridged fourth season only premiered on More4 - the British free-to-air channel - almost a year after its American release. Pre-pandemic, and it was only a matter of weeks between its US and UK debut, but Covid-19 appears to have thrown a spanner in the works.



Can I watch The Good Fight: season 5 online in Australia?

It's not any better Down Under, where there’s currently no indication of when Aussies will be able to watch new episodes of The Good Fight online. Although as season 4 aired on SBS from 23 September 2020, we expect they'll be broadcast on that channel first towards the end of the year, before heading to VOD platform Stan. If you want to take your favorite TV services with you when you travel, just remember that it’s as easy as downloading the best VPN. That way, you can connect to the services you’re already paying for, no matter where you’re located.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Where can I watch old episodes of The Good Fight?

If you’re new to the show – or just biding your time before you can binge season 5 – we have some good news: the first four seasons are available on a variety of on-demand services, as listed below:

US: seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream with a Paramount Plus subscription.

Canada: stream seasons 1 through 3 on Prime Video. Season 4, meanwhile, can be purchased via Apple iTunes or on DVD through various retailers.

UK: seasons 1 to 3 are available with Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service comes standard with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £7.99 per month or £79 for the year. Meanwhile, Season 4 is available to buy on Amazon Video from £10.99.

AUS: seasons 1 to 4 are available to watch on streaming service Stan, as part of a monthly $10 AUS subscription.

Everywhere else: If you can't find on-demand access to old episodes where you are, there's always a VPN. Simply switch your location to the US or AUS, and you'll be able to binge the last few years of The Good Fight episodes using one of the services listed above.