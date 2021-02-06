How to watch NFL Honors 2021: live stream the awards show online from anywhere

The standout performers from this remarkable NFL season will be celebrated at the 10th annual NFL Honors Awards show at the Straz Center in Tampa. While it won't make up for NFC Championship heartbreak, the Packers' Aaron Rodgers is the favorite for the headline MVP award, ahead of Chiefs main man Patrick Mahomes and the league's surprise package, the Bills' Josh Allen. Dust off your finest tux and read on as we explain how to watch the NFL Awards online from anywhere.

Alex Smith looks a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year, having returned from a life-threatening leg injury to lead Washington to the NFC East title. Smith's teammate Chase Young is the front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year, while the Rams' Aaron Donald will surely get his vice-like grip on the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Offensive Player of the Year category looks intriguing, with the Titans' force of nature Derrick Henry right in the mix with Rodgers, Mahomes and Tom Brady. Speaking of QBs, the the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame class will also be announced, with Peyton Manning leading the 15 finalists and almost guaranteed his ticket to Cantonville at the first asking.

And of course there's Coach of the Year, which is being contested by Kevin Stefanski, who led the Browns to their first post-season since 2002, Brian Flores, who's done an outstanding rebuilding job in Miami, and Sean McDermott, for turning the Bills into one of the most entertaining organizations around, and securing their first AFC East title since 1995.

With Green Day joining host Steve Harvey and a bunch of special guests, it's the perfect warm-up for Sunday's Super Bowl, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch the NFL Honors online and stream the awards show from anywhere.

Related: how to watch a Super Bowl live stream tomorrow

How to watch NFL Honors online from outside your country

For those abroad on business or getting some winter sun when the NFL Honors is on, you’ll be unable to watch the awards show due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the NFL Honors online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch NFL Honors from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch NFL Honors Awards FREE online in the US

The 2021 NFL Honors Awards is being shown nationally on CBS, at 9pm ET/PT on Saturday, February 6, with the show having been pre-corded at the Straz Center in Tampa. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis - and you can try it for free today. Just make sure you register with the streaming site first. After the free trial, it’s $5.99 for their Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Expecting to stick around for the long-term? You’ll save 15% if you purchase an annual subscription. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

Related: how to get a CBS All Access free trial

How to watch NFL Honors 2021 FREE in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, with the annual awards show available to watch via CBS All Access at 9pm ET/PT on Saturday, February 6. In Canada, CBS All Access will set you back $5.99CAD a month for limited commercials, and $9.99CAD a month for the ad-free experience. However, if you're willing to wait you can watch the NFL Honors for FREE by tuning into DAZN, which is showing the awards show at 4.05am/1.05am PT in the early hours of Sunday morning. DAZN, which has been showing all of the NFL action all season, costs CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, but you can watch it for free by taking advantage of its trial deal. And don't forget that Canadians abroad can still tune in to their home streaming services and favorite content from abroad - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

How to watch NFL Honors Awards 2021 online in the UK

The 2021 NFL Honors Awards show is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, at 12pm GMT on Sunday, February 7. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, it also offers a streaming-only service called Now TV, which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football action. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL Honors as if you were at home.

More sport drama: how to watch a Six Nations live stream

Can you watch the 2021 NFL Honors in Australia?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like anyone's showing the 2021 NFL Honors Down Under, but it's not all bad news, as the massive Super Bowl showdown will be on this Monday morning, with kick-off set for 10.30am AEDT on February 8. In general, Kayo Sports is our favourite streaming solution for cord-cutters Down Under - and it will of course be offering a Super Bowl live stream. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Plus, our latest testing reveals that Australian residents who've subscribed to Kayo can use the streaming service even if they're abroad, with our No.1 rated VPN.

NFL Honors Awards categories