How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2020 final free online in the UK and from anywhere

After a gruelling few weeks in a North Wales castle bereft of Michelin-starred canapes, I'm a Celebrity is ready to crown a new champion tonight. Read on as we explain how to watch the I'm a Celebrity 2020 final free online in the UK or stream the show live, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Watch I'm A Celebrity 2020 final free online Series 20 of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here concludes tonight (Friday, December 4) in the UK, when the final goes live at 9pm GMT on ITV1. The last episode last just over an hour and a half - and you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2020 free online in the UK on ITV Hub. Brits abroad also have it good, as they can easily watch the service wherever they are with the help of a good VPN.

The likes of Olympic legend Mo Farah, ballroom guru AJ Pritchard and journalist Victoria Derbyshire have all fallen foul of the competition's notoriously tough challenges, leaving just two celebs still competing for glory in this Friday's final.

The two I'm a Celebrity 2020 finalists are vlogger Giovanna Fletcher and TV presenter Vernon Kay. They made it through from a final four that also featured former Eastenders actor Shane Ritchie and BBC Radio One DJ Jordan North.

Shortly, hosts Ant and Dec will crown one of them the King or Queen of the abandoned Welsh castle they've called home for the last few weeks - but first, there's no doubt a few more stomach-churning tasks in store for Vernon and Giovanna.

It's been a sterling effort from both this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! participants and the show's producers, who managed to pull off a run at Gwrych Castle in Abergele that fell just three episodes of last year's pre-Covid total.

Without further ado, here's how to watch the I'm a Celebrity 2020 final free online in the UK today - and stream the last episode of this year's show from abroad as well.

As ever, I'm a Celeb is being shown in the UK on ITV1. That means you'll be able to watch the final live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub website. The ITV Hub app is also available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and will also let you watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 on the go. And if you ever miss an episode or two, don't panic as all previous instalments are available on catch-up. Viewers with a recent smart TV should also be able to find a dedicated ITV Hub option within its apps. The service is free to use, but you'll need to register with ITV and hold a valid TV license. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch I'm A Celeb 2020 just like they would at home.

If you're not in the UK right now, but don't want to miss a second of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, your best bet is a VPN. We know, a trip to Bognor sounds positively exotic right now, but normality will one day resume and who knows? You may be one of the hundreds of thousands of Brits currently stranded abroad.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in and watch I'm a Celeb online for free just like you would at home. Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

Either head to the ITV website or the ITV Hub app and you can now watch every minute of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 - no matter where you are.

