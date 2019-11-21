How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2019 online for free in the UK or abroad

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is officially underway and this year it's set to be a real treat, filled with plenty of adventures, challenges and tests in the Australian jungle. Can't wait to watch? Keep reading to find out how to watch I'm a Celebrity online for free - regardless of where on Earth you are.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019: when's it on? I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for 2019 aired on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm on ITV and is on every day until the finale in December. And if that's not enough, Extra Camp (the follow up show) will air immediately after the episode on ITV2.

The brand new series brings a fresh set of gross challenges in the Australian jungle, and the return of Ant McPartlin as co-host with Declan Donnelly is fantastic news for the viewing public.

So far, its been a real treat for viewers, not only have they seen Caitlyn Jenner skydive out of a helicopter but they have also seen several disgusting bushtucker trials, some even included eating some rather unusual "desserts". But now there's a twist... two new celebrities are set to join the Australian jungle - Cliff Parisi and Andrew Whyment will arrive in the next few days.

Can't wait for the following challenges? Neither can we, so keep reading as we tell you exactly how to watch I'm A Celebrity online – no matter where in the world you are.

Watch I'm A Celebrity 2019 online for free in the UK:

As is usual, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will continue to run on ITV for UK viewers. That means you'll be able to watch the show live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub. And if you ever miss a few episodes and need to catch up you can also do this on the ITV hub.

Or if you want another live streaming option for your mobile, tablet or computer is the free TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming as well as the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

Streaming I'm A Celebrity anywhere else in the world for free:

For those outside of the UK that don't want to miss a second of this year's celeb action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means that if you've mismatched a holiday or you're temporarily abroad, don't panic you can still get your I'm a Celeb fix, you just need an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in.

And even if you're not that tech friendly, don't worry. Getting a VPN is super simple. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here UK for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to ITV Hub

Either of the ITV website (for catch up) or TVPlayer.com (live streaming) are free and will let you watch every minute of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2019 - no mater where you are.

Which celebrities are in the jungle in 2019?