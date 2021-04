How to watch Grey's Anatomy online: stream season 17 episode 11 from anywhere

The tumultuous drama of the wards at the Grey Sloan Memorial hospital continue as Grey's Anatomy's seventeenth season emulates real life as Covid-19 hits Seattle along with the rest of the world. Watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 11 for another instalment of medically infused drama as Shondaland plays homage to the hard work of front line workers.

*SPOILER ALERT: plot details and other information related to Grey's Anatomy season 17 mentioned below. If you're not fully up-to-speed with the show, you can scroll down for a spoiler-free guide covering how to watch Grey's Anatomy online and stream every new episode in 2021*

With just five ventilators left, last week's Grey's Anatomy well and truly hit home the severity of coronavirus and the strain it has put on hospital resources.

While Meredith continues to frolic on limbo beach, this time with Lexie and Mark Sloan, back in the real world they're considering taking Meredith off her ventilator with her vitals looking promising.

On top of that, Maggie has to make the difficult choice of who needs the last ventilator more, between mother and daughter Marcella and Veronica. However, Grey's Anatomy seems to offer some hope within all its morbid disasters, as Maggie finds a way split the last ventilator between two people.

Dancing ensues - yes, really.

In episode 11 'Sorry Doesn't Always Make it Right', it seems as though Grey's Anatomy writers may be back to their same old tricks of causing us genuine heartache as a newlywed couple have a car accident in another Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 crossover.

Follow our guide below to learn where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online and stream all-new episode 11 from anywhere on earth today.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online from outside your country

Those abroad when the new Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode lands may find they're unable to watch the medical drama's latest due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online: stream new episode 11 in US today

Grey's Anatomy season 17's latest episode will air on Thursday, April 8 at 9pm ET/PST and 8pm CT. It will then be available to stream on ABC’s catch-up service from Friday, April 9. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Grey's Anatomy without cable today Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value replacement for cable, with Fubo's entry-level plan comprising over 100 channels from just $64.99 a month - after you take advantage of its FREE FuboTV trial offer, of course! Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 17 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 11: stream online in Canada now

Canadians can expect a rush of endorphins in tandem with their American neighbors, as CTV is broadcasting all-new Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 11 this Thursday at 9pm ET/PT. The network will add new episodes to its on-demand platform once they’ve aired, and if you have a cable provider, this means they'll be available to watch online at no extra cost. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option. If you don't have it as part of a cable package, therefore, you're flat out of luck - a shame given how many equivalent services are available in other countries. Not in Canada right now? Canadians abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and usurp any geo-blocking they may encounter.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17: stream new episodes online in the UK

To watch Grey's Anatomy online, on TV or stream its new season 17 episodes in the UK, you'll need to rely on premium telly provider Sky. The show returned with season 17 on Wednesday, April 7, available to watch on Sky Witness every week at 9pm BST. While Sky is typically thought of as expensive, there are actually some really great Sky TV deals and packages around right now. Otherwise, it has a streaming-only service in Now TV. Outside of the UK? As we mention above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution - the secret to streaming your favourite films and TV shows from anywhere.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17: stream every new episode online in Australia

It's a positive diagnosis for Aussie fans of this hit medical drama, as international streaming service Disney Plus is getting all the new Grey's Anatomy season 17 episodes this year. As tragic as some of this series’ storylines, Australians might have a long wait until discovering how Meredith, Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber and co. are impacted by Covid-19. As with the UK broadcast, there’s normally a few months delay between the original US debut and the Australian premiere. Keep an eye on Channel Seven, then, as this is where all-new Grey’s Anatomy episodes are initially aired, before being added to their catch-up service 7plus. Until that happy day, Aussie fans might console themselves by binge-watching all past episodes. Stan has the bulk of the series, offering seasons 1-14 from AUS$10 a month for their Basic plan. Meanwhile, seasons 15 and 16 remain on 7plus – and, as long as you register to the service, they're completely free to watch! Away from home? It's worth reiterating that anyone in Australia from a country where Grey's season 17 is available can try tuning into their home streaming service by using the VPN method outlined above.