How to watch Big Brother 23 online: stream BB USA 2021 from anywhere

Clearly there's nothing we love more as human beings than seeing what other human beings are up to, with Big Brother returning to Stateside for its twenty-third season. After well over a year of having to keep our distance, though, this year's season is all about working together. Keep reading to find out how to watch Big Brother 23 in 2021 on Paramount Plus and make the most of a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Big Brother 23 Premiere: Wednesday, July 7 at 8pm ET/PT Watch on: CBS / Paramount Plus and get a 7-day free trial Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Big Brother 2021 brings together 16 contestants, ranging from 21 to 40-years-old, who become HouseGuests taking part in weekly challenges in order to try and avoid facing eviction. The final remaining HouseGuest will be the winner and receive a cash prize of $500,000.

With Julie Chen returning once again to host Big Brother USA, that's about all that is remaining the same as we embark on Big Brother season 23. The house has been completely renovated, channelling the theme of 'Big Brother Beach Club' with its garish sea life motifs (think giant coral) and a gaming room with a table made out of poker chips.

That's not all that's different this year, either. The format for Big Brother 23 is putting an emphasis on being a team player as HouseGuests will be split into teams, with contestants vying to become Team Captains and therefore able to choose who joins their team. Anyone else getting flashbacks to being picked last in gym?

Promising plenty of other twists, along with the usual drama that comes with throwing 16 complete strangers together, we've got all the information on how to watch Big Brother 23 2021 where you are below.

Soccer instead? Here's how to watch Euro 2020

How to watch Big Brother 23 online: stream BB 2021 online in the US for FREE

If you have cable, Big Brother 23 will be shown every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday on CBS at 8pm ET/PT. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US. This will set you back $4.99 a month, though new customers can make the most of a 7-day free trial. The service features new originals and is home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention being the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN - more details below.

How to watch Big Brother online from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Big Brother 23 in the US, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the housemates' stay in the Big Brother house, you won't be able to watch Big Brother 23 from abroad.

Don't allow geo-restrictions to get in your way, which restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN service. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Big Brother 23 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Big Brother 23: stream 2021 season online in Canada

If you live in Canada and have cable, Global TV airs new episodes of Big Brother 23 at the same time as the US, with Big Brother going live at 8pm ET/PT every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday night (subject to scheduling changes). You can also get access to Global's online streaming service for free if you enter your TV service provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also made available on Roku streaming devices for free forthe first seven days after being broadcast.

How to watch Big Brother 23 in the UK, Australia and beyond

Sadly, Big Brother fans based in the UK and Australia aren't invited to this party in the USA - at least not yet.

There's no direct means of viewing CBS shows like BB23 in these countries, either live or on demand, at present.

However, as mentioned above, folks from Canada, the US or anywhere else where you can watch Big Brother 23, can still catch all of the latest BB All drama. Just grab yourself a top VPN and watch the streaming service you normally use back home.

Who are the Big Brother 23 contestants?

Xavier Prather - 27, attorney from Milwaukee

Whitney Williams - 30, make-up artist from Portland, Oregon

Travis Long - 22, tech sales consultant from Honolulu

Tiffany Mitchell - 40, phlebotomist from Detroit

Sarah Steagall - 27, forensic scientist from Ft. Myers, Florida

Derek Frazier - 29, safety officer from Philadelphia

Kyland Young - 29, account executive from Venice Beach, California

Hannah Chaddha - 29, graduate from Chicago

Brandon “Frenchie” French - 34, farmer from Clarksville, Tennessee

Derek Xiao - 24, star-up founder from New York City

Alyssa Lopez - 24, swimwear designer from Sarasota, Florida

Azah Awasum - 30, sales operation director from Baltimore

Brent Champagne - 28, flight attendant from Cranston, Rhode Island

Britini D'Angelo - 24, kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, New York

Christian Birkenberger - 23, general contractor assistant from Harwinton, Connecticut

Claire Rehfuss - 25, AI technical architect from New York City