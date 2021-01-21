How to watch Back season 2 online: stream the new Mitchell and Webb series anywhere

Fans of Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and increasingly frequent and spectacular meltdowns rejoice - David Mitchell and Robert Webb's new sitcom is back on our screens for a second series. Read on as we explain how to watch Back season 2 online and stream the comedy today. It's 100% free to watch in the UK thanks to Channel 4 and its All4 platform - and can also be enjoyed wherever you are in the world right now.

The comedy duo reprise their roles as socially awkward and insecure Stephen (Mitchell), and charismatic and successful Andrew (Webb) - estranged and radically different foster brothers who have been reunited by the death of their father, much to Stephen's bewilderment and irritation.

Watch Back season 2 online free New episodes of Back season 2 air on Thursday nights at 10pm GMT on Channel 4 in the UK from January 21. This means it's 100% free to watch the comedy online for anyone in the UK via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. While you should have a valid UK TV license to tune in online or on TV, those of you currently outside of the country can use a VPN to stream just as you would if you were at home.

In classic Mark Corrigan fashion, Stephen is utterly convinced that Andrew isn't who he claims to be, and is in fact trying to steal his fairly miserable little life, something that makes running the pub they've inherited together rather more tricky than it really should be.

Andrew, it seems, can do no wrong in the eyes of everybody around them, including sister Cass (Louise Brealey), mum Ellen (Penny Downie) and uncle Geoff (Geoff McGivern), but Stephen's hell-bent on uncovering his newest family member's true identity and his clearly shady agenda.

However, every time he seemingly makes a breakthrough, Andrew has a habit of bouncing back up smelling of roses, while another piece of Stephen's identity crumbles.

The second series picks up with Stephen being discharged from the local psychiatric institution, but if you thought he'd be willing to concede defeat and finally accept Andrew, you'd be very much mistaken.

Back season 2 has been a long time in the making, with production having been delayed by both the pandemic and a serious heart condition that Webb required surgery for, which has made us all the gladder to see its return. Follow our guide below for details of how to watch Back season 2 online and stream the Mitchell and Webb series FREE in the UK with All4 - or watch it from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Back season 2 online free: stream new Mitchell and Webb sitcom in the UK

Back season 2 is a six-part Channel 4 sitcom that airs new episodes on Thursday nights at 10pm GMT from January 21, after which they go to All4 for anytime streaming. This means anyone located in the UK can watch all of the service's content for FREE. Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch Back season 2 online just like they would at home.

How to watch Back season 2 online from outside the country

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss the new season of Back, your best bet is a VPN. Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch Back season 2 online for free just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch TV's best shows from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Best of all, Express offers a 30-day money back guarantee - and you can even get 3-months absolutely FREE by taking advantage of this excellent service's deal. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to All4

Either head to the All4 website or the All4 app and you can now watch every minute of Back season 2 - no matter where you are.