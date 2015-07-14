Every Comic-Con 2015 trailer you need to watch

Update July 14: Fox released the second official trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot following SDCC. Click over to the next page to check it out!

San Diego Comic-Con is the Mecca for comic, video game, movie and TV fans.

On its show floor you'll find dozens of panels with the actors and artists who create the year's biggest blockbuster films. This year's show runs from July 9 to July 12 (plus a preview night that went down July 8), and should hold plenty of juicy information on DC's new Batman vs. Superman movie, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men: Apocalypse.

For those that can't catch the trailers as they debut, we've gone ahead and rounded up all the trailers from this year's show and organized them into three categories: TV, movies and video games.