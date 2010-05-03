World of Warcraft shown running on Apple iPad

Games developer, Dave Perry, has shown a tantalising glimpse of how Blizzard's World of Warcraft can be played on an Apple iPad.

The game is streaming to the iPad from a Gaikai server over Wi-Fi, according to Perry.

WoW-pad

Perry posted the picture you can see right here on his blog to prove that he has World of Warcraft running on the iPad.

"Was walking through the office, saw this, thought you'd like to see," teased the Gaikai boss.

"We're really interested to see what works well with streaming and will be trying just about every genre of game, on every device possible as we explore server-side computing," noted Perry.

Gaikai is slated for a public launch later in 2010.

Via 1UP.