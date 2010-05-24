PS3 Move release date set for July?

Sony's new motion controller, the PS3 Move, is looking likely to be launched this summer, with a games retailer apparently outing its street date.

Although Sony has remained tight-lipped about a possible launch for the controller – presumably to keep the announcement for E3 – games outlet BT Games has put an ad in its brochure, explaining that the accessory is out in July.

While we would be sceptical of this, LazyGamer is noting that this is the same retailer which announced that a 250GB version of the Xbox Elite, way before it actually hit shelves.

Move it

Sony has got high hopes for the PS3 Move, mainly that it won't be a re-hash of the Wii's motion controller system.

Speaking to Gamasutra (and picked up by TechDigest), Rob Dyer, from Sony said about the system: "Our challenge here is to make sure you're doing it with the right games and the right genres.

"And that's where we're spending a lot of our time, going back to people and going", 'Good idea. Bad idea. Good idea. Yeah, not so good idea.'"

He goes on to explain: "Those are the types of things that we're trying to at least steer people away so they don't spend millions of dollars, come back to me and go, 'Eh... It didn't sell.' 'Well, okay. You never should have made it. It was never going to work anyway. It didn't work on the Wii for a reason… Why did you think it was going to work on this one as well?'"

Via T3