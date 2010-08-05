PS3 Move creator suggests Kinect is limited

The creator of Sony's PlayStation Move technology believes that having no controller at all – like rival Kinect technology from Microsoft – is 'limiting'.

In an exclusive interview for T3, Dr Richard Marks insisted that Sony had considered doing away with the controller in the same way that Kinect does, but that ultimately it did not allow enough freedom for the gamer.

"I think it depends if you believe that controller-less is necessarily better which I don't believe," said Marks.

Not the be-all and end-all

"I created the technology for EyeToy which we made a controller-less device and it was really neat and it enabled new things but it is not the end-all, be-all in control; we entered limits with that and I think without a controller you run into limits of what you can enable.

"You can do things like track the whole body, you can have dancing and exercise but a lot of the core gameplay ideas that we want to see happen and want to enable just weren't possible with only a camera.

"We would have done that, we look at as much as we could do with just a camera but it wasn't the right choice we felt."

It's an interesting viewpoint from an influential figure, with both technologies due to go head-to-head at Christmas.

via T3