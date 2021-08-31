Final No Time To Die trailer drops, confirming James Bond's imminent return

James Bond movie No Time To Die has received its final trailer – confirming the movie is on-course for a September 30 release internationally, and an October 8 release in the US. There are actually two different trailers doing the rounds for the movie: one for US audiences, and one for those preparing to watch it elsewhere.

The content of each is a little different – while they cover a lot of the same ground as previous trailers, including James Bond (Daniel Craig) coming out of retirement from Jamaica, and the tease of a possible betrayal by his partner, Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), you do get a taste of some different set pieces we haven't seen in the movie's marketing materials before.

Here's the international trailer to kick off with:

Next up is the US trailer, which has some key differences, including an M voiceover by Judi Dench and some flashbacks at the start:

No Time To Die will only be available to watch in theaters. Cary Joji Fukunaga is the movie's director, and the cast also features Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes.

Analysis: Will Bond save the box office?

After numerous delays, the final Daniel Craig James Bond film is almost here. Speculation had been rife that Amazon's imminent acquisition of MGM would somehow affect Bond's release – but that's not going to be the case. No Time To Die is only releasing on big screens, at a time when the box office really needs the boost.

While in the US, movies like Free Guy and Candyman have started producing decent returns for theaters, the box office is nowhere near the levels we saw before the pandemic. Releasing movies on streamers at the same time they hit the big screen seems to have produced mixed results for movies like The Suicide Squad, too.

Really, it's down to movies like No Time To Die and Shang-Chi to get people in theaters again: monster-sized blockbusters you can't see anywhere else. And James Bond is as popular as it's ever been, almost 50 years since the series first hit the big screen.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson act as custodians for the Bond franchise, and aren't interested in bringing the character to TV – the movies are where he lives.