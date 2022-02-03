Figure skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Few events at the Winter Olympics capture people’s imagination like the figure skating. It has been part of the competition since its inception, and the athletes continue to wow audiences and judges with their power, grace, and creativity. To make sure you don't miss out, see how to watch every figure skating live stream wherever you are.

FREE figure skating live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

There are five figure skating events at Beijing 2022: men’s and women’s singles, pair skating, ice dance and mixed team. With the individuals and pairs performing an explosive array of salchows, lutzes, axels and spins. The dancers are judged based upon the difficulty of their routine and their overall skating ability, performance and execution.

The US consistently has one of the deepest figure skating teams at the Winter Olympics, but Russia is usually in the medal hunt, and Japan has recently risen as a new figure skating powerhouse. Make sure to watch out for six-time US Championships winner Nathan Chen, the 22-year old phenom who is one of the favorites at the competition.

All figure skating events at Beijing 2022 will take place at the Capital Indoor Stadium and the events take place from February 4 to 19 (full schedule below). Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a figure skating live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Take a look at the full Beijing 2022 schedule: Winter Olympics live stream

February 4

Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program: 1:55am GMT, (Feb 3) 8:55pm ET, 5:55pm PT

Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance: 3:35am GMT, (Feb 3) 10:35pm ET, 7:35pm PT

Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program: 5:15am GMT, 12:15am ET, (Feb 3) 9:15pm PT

February 6

Team Event - Women Single Skating - Short Program: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 5) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT

Click to see full figure skating schedule Team Event - Men Single Skating - Free Skating: 3:50am GMT, (Feb 5) 10:50pm ET, 7:50pm PT February 7 Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating: 1:15am GMT, (Feb 6) 8:15pm ET, 5:15pm PT Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance: 2:30am GMT, (Feb 6) 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating, Medals: 3:35am GMT, (Feb 5) 10:35pm ET, 7:35pm PT February 8 Men Single Skating - Short Program: 1:15am GMT, (Feb 7) 8:15pm ET, 5:15pm PT February 10 Men Single Skating - Free Skating, Medals: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 9) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT February 12 Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT February 14 Ice Dance - Free Dance, Medals: 1:15am GMT, (Feb 13) 8:15pm ET, 5:15pm PT February 15 Women Single Skating - Short Program: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT February 17 Women Single Skating - Free Skating, Medals: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT February 18 Pair Skating - Short Program: 10:30am GMT, 5:30am ET, 2:30am PT February 19 Pair Skating - Free Skating, Medals: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT

Watch a figure skating live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the figure skating where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the figure skating from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. It also has an excellent track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. An annual plan comes with an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Figure skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. And although the BBC won't have all the action of every sport, you can bank on figure skating featuring prominently - a country still riding the Torvill and Dean wave. Or if you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA figure skating live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

NBC has the rights to show the Winter Olympics this year, with 200 hours' worth on its linear channel on cable and online at NBC website. That means you're not guaranteed that it will show all of the skating. To ensure you don't miss a single spin, you'll need to get its streaming service Peacock TV. It's showing every single second of every single sport this year. It costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Figure skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the ice dance. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Figure skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the skating. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the figure skating: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics schedule and events