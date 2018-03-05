Expect Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro by the end of the year

HMD Global announced five new Nokia phones at MWC 2018, but the latest report suggests we'll see at least two more handsets from the company later this year.

According to Nokia Power User, we'll see both the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro before the end of this year.

Both phones will apparently feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset inside, and the report suggests the Nokia 8 Pro will be ready for release in August this year while the Nokia 9 release date is currently unclear.

Two big phones

The site also reports that the Nokia 9 will likely feature a 5.7-inch display while the Nokia 8 Pro will come with a 5.5-inch screen. Exactly what resolutions the screens will be is unclear right now.

There's even a hint the Nokia 9 may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and while the website reports this it seems a little unbelievable considering the company hasn't shown any intention to include the tech before.

Companies like Samsung and Apple are experimenting with the idea while Vivo has made a working prototype of the tech, but it's not yet available on any mainstream phones, so it seems a little unlikely that HMD Global would launch such a handset before the end of the year.

Nokia Power User hasn't shared any details of the sources for this information so we can't guarantee these details are correct, but we'll be sure to report further on the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro when we hear more.

Via Android Community