Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Der Klassiker from anywhere

The Bundesliga's top two face off for the first time this season, in a game that almost always carries major title repercussions. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich starts with both teams two points clear of the rest on 15 points, with five wins and a defeat apiece, and today's victor - if there is one - will take an early lead in the race for the Bundesliga title. Here's how to get a Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch Der Klassiker online from anywhere you are in the world.

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream The kick-off time for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for 5.30pm GMT today (Saturday, November 7), which is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT in the US. Full streaming and TV viewing details are listed below, and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are by signing a good VPN .

The reigning champions undoubtedly have the stronger squad, but their attack and their defence look like they come from two different teams.

Bayern have conceded more goals than everyone else in the top half of the table, but with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Lero Sane and Thomas Müller in their ranks they're always going to be capable of bailing their floundering backline out.

The stats are pretty ridiculous. Only Bayern have scored more than Dortmund's 13 in the Bundesliga this season, but it's not even close between the two clubs. FC Hollywood have hit the back of the net 24 times in six games.

However, Dortmund's defence is by far the tightest in the league, having only been breached twice so far this season. However, die Schwarzgelben's stopper face by far their toughest test of the season today.

Even with Mats Hummels in sparkling form, Lucien Favre won't be betting on another clean sheet, but he'll be licking his lips at the prospect of Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard facing up to Bayern's defence. Here's how to watch a Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Dortmund vs Bayern Munich from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch Dortmund vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

ExpressVPN

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

Anyone wanting to watch top-flight German football in Great Britain or Ireland is well-served by BT Sport, which has exclusive rights to Bundesliga matches in the UK. Dortmund vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 5.30pm GMT, with coverage starting at 5.15pm on BT Sport 1. In terms of getting BT Sport, it's available as part of the provider's wide range of TV and broadband packages - as well as being offered as an add-on with Sky. But more temptingly, there's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis. If you're out of the UK or Ireland but have subscribed to a streaming service you want to access from abroad, remember you can always use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid for back home.

How to get a Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch German soccer online in the US

ESPN has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US, and Dortmund vs Bayern Munich is being aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. You don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month.

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: how to live stream Bundesliga soccer in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet is showing Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, which is kicking off at 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. If you don't have cable or get Sportsnet as part of your package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. If you're away from Canada right now, remember that you can always deploy a VPN to help you watch the services and content you already pay for back home.

How to watch a Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

The Aussie broadcaster for Dortmund vs Bayern Munich is pay TV sports channel beIN Sports, with kick-off set for 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You don't have to pay a premium price for it, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Remember, anyone from Australia who finds themselves out of the country need only fire up a VPN, which helps facilitate access to the streaming services and content you'd normally pay for and watch at home.