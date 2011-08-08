WIN! One of four Hauppauge HD PVRs

Hauppauge's HD PVR is the world's first High-Definition video recorder for making real-time H.264 compressed recordings.

It's ideal for those wanting to record their favourite HD content, the HD PVR can record PC & Consoles game play, cable TV and from satellite set top boxes.

The bundled Hauppauge WinTV v7 application ensures you stay on top of your favourite TV programs and shows, by allowing you to automatically schedule recordings.

The HD PVR also features a built-in IR blaster so you can automatically change TV channels for scheduled recordings.

This competition is now closed. The winners are Mr I Yates, Mr N Cook, Miss H Marshall and Mr T Norris.



Key Features of the Hauppauge HD PVR