Samsung budget Bluetooth multifunction device

Hot on the heels of some new technology that promises to eliminate monitor cable clutter on the desktop comes a totally wire-free multifunction device (MFD) from Samsung in Korea.

The SCX-1470 combined inkjet printer, flatbed scanner, fax and photocopier uses Bluetooth to play nicely with a Windows PC or a Mac running OS X. Sure, we've seen other wireless-capable MFDs, most notably from HP, recently but none as cheap as the 99,000 Won (£55) Samsung is asking.

Flexible and cheap

Print resolution is a respectable 4800 x 1200 dpi and the usual memory card slots and direct PictBridge printing from a camera or other USB device are present and correct.

On top of that, Samsung has included its SmarThru function that allows the device to grab images, whether scanned or direct from a camera, and email them on through the PC modem.