Razer's magnetic lapboard pulls PC gamers into the living room

PC gaming on the couch is still a working struggle especially if you want to do it properly with keyboard and mouse. Now Razer believes it has come up with the perfect solution with the Turret, a completely wireless lapboard.

The Razer Turret is one long, board-shaped peripheral that combines a full-sized chicklet keyboard you can use on your lap while rolling around a precision gaming mouse on the integrated mousepad. Unlike other lapboard solutions like the Corsair Lapdog, Razer has integrated a magnetic mouse pad, which ensures the mouse never slips off even during intense, keyboard strumming game sessions.

The keyboard itself isn't as tall or tactile as Razer's other mechanical offerings, but the chiclet keys should be comfortable to most laptop users. The mouse is no slouch either and it's equipped with a 3,500 DPI sensor.

In terms of battery life Razer claims four months of usage on the keyboard and an estimated 40 hours of nonstop play with the mouse. And when it's time to charge up, both of the PC peripherals plug into a handy vertical charging dock.

Razer also promises lag-free performance when users wirelessly connect the lapboard to a PC using an included 2.4Ghz adapter. Alternatively, users could also connect the Turret to consoles via Bluetooth.

The Razer Turret is available now for $159 or £149 (about AU$204).