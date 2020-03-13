Gold Cup 2020: watch Cheltenham live today from anywhere

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the most prestigious events on the 2020 racing calendar and the biggest race of them all takes place at 3.30pm today - the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase. Follow our guide to watch the Gold Cup live from Cheltenham wherever you are, as Prestbury Park briefly becomes the centre of the sporting universe.

The latest Gold Cup odds have last year's winner Al Boum as favourite to take home the prize pot of over £625,000. But many Cheltenham insiders have Kemboy, Lastintranslation, or Clan des Obeaux as their best Gold Cup tips. Elsewhere, Delta Work a seriously in-form horse, while Presenting Percy and experienced jockey Davy Russell are another tempting proposition.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020 time and TV channel Gold Cup Day is the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, which started on March 10. TV coverage of this Friday's races kicked off at 1pm GMT on ITV1, while the Gold Cup start time is set for 3.30pm in the UK. That means you can watch Cheltenham live online with the ITV Hub app, which can even be accessed by British citizens abroad thanks to clever software like ExpressVPN.

So far, Cheltenham has seen its fair share of drama. While the 12 runners set for this year's Gold Cup will ultimately steal the spotlight, Tuesday's opening day saw favourite Epatante - owned by J.P. McManus and ridden by Barry Geraghty - emerge from a tough 16 horse field to take home glory in Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Wednesday brought Ladies Day to Cheltenham and the headline race was the Queen Mother Champion Chase, which was won by in superb style by Politologue. St Patrick's Thursday highlighted the huge Irish interest in Cheltenham and saw a huge shock, as Lisnagar Oscar rode to glory at 50-1, stunning heavily fancied Paisley Park in the Stayers' Hurdle.

Today is the main event at Cheltenham, though, so read on to learn how to watch the Gold Cup live wherever you are.

How to watch the Gold Cup at Cheltenham live in the UK

This year's action is all on ITV meaning you can get it via an aerial, cable or Sky - but also via the internet. This can be done using the ITV Hub app, or via the ITV website. Alternatively you can use TVPlayer.com, which offers a host of channels with a high quality stream. Coverage of the main Gold Cup Steeple Chase race starts at around 3.30pm GMT today, while the first race got underway at 1.30pm and ITV's coverage of Cheltenham Gold Cup Day went live at 1pm. Racing TV subscribers also have access to the Festival and the big Gold Cup race in its entirety, with live streams available to customers via its app or online, as well as through Sky TV and Freeview. The network is currently has a half-price deal during the Cheltenham Festival, offering viewers the service for £12.49 a month for a year. Not in the UK this weekend? You'll quickly find that the ITV coverage is geo-blocked on your laptop or mobile app. But don't get bogged down, as it's easy to get around that by downloading and installing a VPN. The software lets you change your IP address to a server back in the UK, making the device you're wanting to stream on think it's back at home. Pretty clever, eh? And it's really simple to sort out...

Watch Cheltenham live from outside your country the easy way

For UK horse racing fans wanting to watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup live from abroad today, the first thing to do is download and install a VPN .

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons we rate ExpressVPN as the best all-round Virtual Private Network. for streaming events like Cheltenham live from abroad. Plus, it comes with 30-day money back guarantee - and you can get 3 months FREE with an annual plan

